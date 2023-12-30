Forward Matthew Savoie and goaltender Mathis Rousseau were absent from Team Canada's practice on Saturday, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Savoie, 18, logged 16:28 of ice time in Canada's 2-0 loss to Sweden in their Group A matchup on Friday.

The Wenatchee Wild forward has not recorded a point thus far in the tournament.

Rousseau is coming off a 22-save performance against the Swedes and suffered his first loss of the tournament.

The 19-year-old Halifax Moosehead has played in three games and is tied with Swiss goaltender Alessio Beglieri for the second best save percentage in the tournament with a .944 mark.

Rousseau sits third in goals against average with 1.33.

Masters also shared Team Canada's lines, with Samuel St-Hilaire poised to start against Germany on Sunday.

Team 🇨🇦 practice lines



Minten - Celebrini - Dumais

Geekie - Poitras - Yager

Cowan - Beck - Danielson

Rehkopf - Allard - Wood



Mateychuk - Lamoureux

Furlong - Warren

Donovan - Bonk

Nelson



St-Hilaire

Ratzlaff



Absent: Savoie, Rousseau @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 30, 2023

