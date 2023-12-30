F Savoie, G Rousseau absent from Canada's practice
Forward Matthew Savoie and goaltender Mathis Rousseau were absent from Team Canada's practice on Saturday, TSN's Mark Masters reports.
Savoie, 18, logged 16:28 of ice time in Canada's 2-0 loss to Sweden in their Group A matchup on Friday.
The Wenatchee Wild forward has not recorded a point thus far in the tournament.
Rousseau is coming off a 22-save performance against the Swedes and suffered his first loss of the tournament.
The 19-year-old Halifax Moosehead has played in three games and is tied with Swiss goaltender Alessio Beglieri for the second best save percentage in the tournament with a .944 mark.
Rousseau sits third in goals against average with 1.33.
Masters also shared Team Canada's lines, with Samuel St-Hilaire poised to start against Germany on Sunday.
Team 🇨🇦 practice lines— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 30, 2023
Minten - Celebrini - Dumais
Geekie - Poitras - Yager
Cowan - Beck - Danielson
Rehkopf - Allard - Wood
Mateychuk - Lamoureux
Furlong - Warren
Donovan - Bonk
Nelson
St-Hilaire
Ratzlaff
Absent: Savoie, Rousseau @TSN_Edge
Minten - Celebrini - Dumais
Geekie - Poitras - Yager
Cowan - Beck - Danielson
Rehkopf - Allard - Wood
Mateychuk - Lamoureux
Furlong - Warren
Donovan - Bonk
Nelson
St-Hilaire
Ratzlaff