F Savoie, G Rousseau absent from Canada's practice

Forward Matthew Savoie and goaltender Mathis Rousseau were absent from Team Canada's practice on Saturday, TSN's Mark Masters reports. 

Savoie, 18, logged 16:28 of ice time in Canada's 2-0 loss to Sweden in their Group A matchup on Friday. 

The Wenatchee Wild forward has not recorded a point thus far in the tournament. 

Rousseau is coming off a 22-save performance against the Swedes and suffered his first loss of the tournament. 

The 19-year-old Halifax Moosehead has played in three games and is tied with Swiss goaltender Alessio Beglieri for the second best save percentage in the tournament with a .944 mark. 

Rousseau sits third in goals against average with 1.33. 

Masters also shared Team Canada's lines, with Samuel St-Hilaire poised to start against Germany on Sunday.

Minten - Celebrini - Dumais 
Geekie - Poitras - Yager 
Cowan - Beck - Danielson 
Rehkopf - Allard - Wood

Mateychuk - Lamoureux
Furlong - Warren
Donovan - Bonk 
Nelson

St-Hilaire
Ratzlaff