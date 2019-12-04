Lots of NBA action is coming your way.

Heat vs. Celtics

MIA: 15-5, W3

BOS: 14-5, L1

7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT

The Miami Heat pulled off an impressive overtime victory over the Raptors in Toronto Tuesday night – the Raps’ first home loss in 10 chances this season – but there won’t be much time to sit back and enjoy it.

The Heat look to continue their climb up the Eastern Conference as they battle the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Miami enters the showdown having won three in a row, while the Celtics come in winners of three of their past four.

Wednesday’s matchup also features two teams with newly signed stars leading the way. Jimmy Butler is tops on the Heat with 19.0 points per game, including a team-high 22 in their win against Toronto. Meanwhile, Kemba Walker is getting along just fine with his new squad, pouring in 21.6 points a night to go along with a team-high 5.0 assists.

This will be the first of four meetings between the two teams this season.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

MIN: 10-9, L1

DAL: 12-9, W3

8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT

If he wasn’t already, Luka Doncic’s recent hot streak has made him must-see TV.

At the age of 20 – yes, 20 – Doncic is averaging an absurd 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists. He was named Western Conference Player of the Month Tuesday afternoon.

Alongside new co-star Kristaps Porzingis, the Mavericks are out to a strong 12-9 start after three consecutive down seasons. They’re coming in hot, too, having won three in a row.

But it’s not just Doncic who has turned heads this season.

After two pedestrian years in a row, Andrew Wiggins has taken things up a notch through his first 16 games of 2019. The Canadian is averaging a career-best 24.8 points per game for the Wolves on 46.2 per cent from the field – well up from last year’s 18.1 a night on 41.2 per cent. Wiggins has also improved from three-point range and at the free-throw line, bringing his effective field goal percentage to an impressive 51.7.

This will be the first of four meetings between the two clubs this season.

Lakers vs. Jazz

LAL: 18-3, W1

UTA: 12-9, L2

9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT.

Expectations were sky-high when the Lakers completed a deal this summer pairing Anthony Davis alongside LeBron James. So far, so good.

The Lakers enter Wednesday’s matchup at 18-3, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for tops in the league. They’re also winners of nine of their last 10 and a big reason why is because James and Davis have come as advertised. The duo combined for 50 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night and is averaging close to 52 for the season.

“Easy money!” James yelled in the tunnel after the Lakers defeated the Washington Wizards last week.

It’s still early, but thus far, he’s bang on.

The Lakers have a 1-0 edge in the season series, winning 95-86 on Oct. 25.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers

SAC: 8-11, L1

POR: 8-13, L1

10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT.

Until a couple of weeks ago, there was serious doubt as to whether Carmelo Anthony would ever return to the NBA. Tuesday, he was named Western Conference player of the week.

While he’s had a couple off-nights – including a nine-point showing Tuesday – Anthony has been impressive with the Blazers as he looks to resurrect his career. Through seven games, Anthony is averaging 16.4 points per game on 44 per cent shooting, both well above last season’s numbers with the Houston Rockets. During Portland’s three-game win streak last week, Anthony averaged 22.3 a night.

Still, the Blazers sit 11th in the West at 8-13. If they’re going to turn things around, they’ll likely need Anthony to keep producing.

This will be the third of four meetings between the Kings and Blazers this off-season. Both teams have won one game apiece.