ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien, Ezequiel Duran and Adolis Garcia homered while Andrew Heaney allowed four singles in 5 2/3 shutout innings as the Texas Rangers beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Sunday to sweep a six-game homestand.

Lowe lofted a two-run drive to right field in the third inning that barely landed in the home bullpen. Semien’s homer sailed into the visitors’ bullpen in left in the fifth inning. Duran led off the sixth with a homer to center after entering the game in the top of the inning. Garcia, the AL’s leader with 89 RBIs, homered to center leading off the eighth for his 29th this season.

The six-game winning streak and four homers match Texas highs this season.

Heaney (9-6) gave up two hits in the second inning, then retired 10 consecutive batters before leaving with two runners on in the sixth. He has a career-best scoreless streak of 15 2/3 innings.

Miami’s first two outs in the sixth came when Jorge Soler’s scorching liner with runners on first and second was muffed by third baseman Josh Jung, who recovered in time to tag the bag for the first out and threw to Semien at second for the second out. Jung left the game with a left thumb contusion.

Sandy Alcantara (4-10), the NL’s reigning Cy Young winner, gave up five runs in six innings and allowed three homers for the first time since last September. Alcantara is 1-4 in his last seven starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF-INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. was held out after leaving Saturday’s game in the third inning with a right hamstring cramp.

Rangers: All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was held out because of lingering effects of a right-thumb injury suffered last month. Manager Bruce Bochy said Seager, who hurt the thumb on July 21, might also miss Monday night’s game at Oakland.

SHORT HOPS

Marlins 2B Luis Arraez, the majors’ leading hitter at .375, singled in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games. … Semien extended his on-base streak to 14 games. … Marlins RHP Geoff Hartlieb was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville and pitched the eighth inning. … Miami optioned RHP Ryan Weathers, who threw 95 relief pitches on Saturday, to Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Eury Perez (5-3, 2.36 ERA) will be recalled from Double-A Pensacola and is expected to start Monday night’s game at Cincinnati against Reds LHP Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.85).

Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (9-4, 3.14) will open a six-game Bay Area trip against A’s LHP Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 6.52).

___

