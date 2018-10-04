Four Ticats fined for actions vs. Lions

Four Hamilton Tiger-Cats were fined for their actions in the team's 40-10 win over the BC Lions Saturday.

Receiver Brandon Banks and defensive back Jumal Rolle were fined for their participation in a pre-game altercation with Lions players.

Defensive lineman Ted Laurent was fined for kicking Lions offensive lineman Peter Godber.

And defensive back Frankie Williams was fined for an inappropriate gesture following the conclusion of play #85 against the BC Lions.

Two Winnipeg Blue Bombers were also fined for their Week 17 actions.

Offensive lineman Matthias Goossen was fined for a late and unnecessary hit on Montreal Alouettes linebacker Chris Ackie.

And offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld was fined for a late and unnecessary hit on Alouettes defensive lineman Gabriel Knapton.