Four Raptors to remain out vs. Thunder

DeAndre' Bembry and Paul Watson (health and safety protocols), Patrick McCaw (knee) and Jalen Harris (hip) all remain out for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, tweets TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

All four players missed Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers and Monday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons, both of which resulted in losses for the Raps.

Following their visit to OKC, the Raptors will open a four-game homestand in Tampa against the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls.