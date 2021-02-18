Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars has been postponed, marking the fourth straight Stars game postponed due to weather.

"As a result of ongoing power issues caused by severe weather in the Dallas area, and after continued consultation with City and State officials, the National Hockey League announced today that Saturday night's game between the Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center has been postponed," the league said in a statement.

Saturday’s game vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning has been postponed as a result of ongoing power issues caused by severe weather in the Dallas area.#GoStars https://t.co/UBDlewlQnE — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 18, 2021

The Stars had their back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators set for Monday and Tuesday both postponed earlier this week, in addition to a game set for Thursday against the Lightning.

No makeup dates have been announced for any of the four games as of yet.