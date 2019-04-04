The 2019 Hobey Baker Award winner will be a defenceman.

Adam Fox, Cale Makar and Jimmy Schuldt were named were the named the three finalists for the award on Thursday from the initial list of 10.

Fox, 21, posted nine goals and a team-leading 48 points with a plus-23 rating in 33 games with Harvard this season. A third-round pick of Calgary in 2016, the Flames traded his rights last summer to the Carolina Hurricanes. Fox has since informed Carolina he will not sign with the team and Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said earlier this week the team will look to trade him.

Fox was ranked No. 12 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's annual list of the Top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects in January.

Makar scored 16 goals and posted 48 points with a plus-32 rating in 39 games with UMass-Amherst this season. He was selected fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Schuldt recorded 10 goals and 25 assists in 39 games this season in his senior year with St. Cloud State University. The 23-year-old signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.