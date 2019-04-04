Harvard's Adam Fox, Massachusetts' Cale Makar and St. Cloud's Jimmy Schuldt on Thursday were selected as finalists for this year's Hobey Baker award.

The winner will be announced April 12, during the Frozen Four in Buffalo, New York.

Fox earned ECAC and Ivy League player of the year honours after completing his junior season with nine goals and 39 assists in 33 games. From Jericho, New York, Fox's 48 points are currently tied for third in the nation.

Fox's NHL rights are held by Carolina, though there have been questions as to whether he'll sign with the Hurricanes.

Makar has 16 goals and 32 assists for 48 points in 39 games on an UMass team set to face Denver next week in making the school's first Frozen Four appearance.

From Calgary, Alberta, he's completing a sophomore season in which he earned Hockey East player of the year honours and became the first defenceman in 20 years to lead the conference in scoring.

Makar was selected by Colorado with the fourth pick in the 2017 draft.

Schuldt was a top 10 Hobey Baker finalist last year and was the NCHC's player of the year following his senior season. From Minnetonka, Minnesota, Schuldt scored 10 goals and added 25 assists in leading conference defencemen with 35 points in 39 games.

An undrafted free agent, Schuldt signed a one-year entry level contract with Vegas on Wednesday.