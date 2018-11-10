LONDON — Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0 for its latest narrow victory in the English Premier League and moved tied for points with second-place Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday.

A 66th-minute goal by 20-year-old centre back Juan Foyth was enough to earn Spurs a ninth win in 12 league games this season. Six of those wins have come by a one-goal margin.

Tottenham is managing to stay firmly in contention for the title race despite few of its top players performing at their best — striker Harry Kane had a quiet game at a rain-soaked Selhurst Park — and a dreadful run of injuries.

Nine of the 12 Tottenham players who featured at the World Cup in Russia have been injured at some stage this season. The latest to join the list were Colombia centre back Davinson Sanchez, who injured his hamstring in the Champions League in midweek, and England right back Kieran Trippier, who hobbled off injured midway through the first half against Palace.

Palace was without star forward Wilfried Zaha because of a minor hamstring injury, so it was no surprise it lost. The south London team last won in the league without Zaha at Sunderland in September 2016.

