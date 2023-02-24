With only months before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, France captain Wendie Renard announced Friday that she won't play in the tournament, citing her mental health.

The Lyon defender has been capped 142 times by Les Bleues.

Merci pour votre soutien et le respect de ma décision. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/MOryINwvb0 — Wendie Renard (@WRenard) February 24, 2023

“I love France more than anything, I am not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer support the current system, which is far from the requirements of the highest level,” Renard wrote in a statement on Twitter. “It is a sad day, but necessary to preserve my mental health. It is with a heavy heart that I come to inform you of my decision to step back from the French team. Unfortunately, I will not be playing in this World Cup under such conditions. My face may hide the pain but my heart is suffering…and I don’t want to suffer anymore.”

The 32-year-old Renard regained the captain's armband in 2021 after having it stripped from her by manager Corinne Diacre following the team's exit at the quarterfinal stage of Euro 2017.

French outlet RMC Sport reports that Renard will not return to the national side as long as Diacre remains manager. Diacre, 48, has managed Les Bleues since 2017 and has courted controversy on a number of occasions with her treatment of players and squad selections with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi retiring internationally in 2020, citing Diacre as the reason.

"Winning a title with this coach seems impossible to me," Bouhaddi said. "We play in a very, very negative environment. I don't see myself winning anything with this manager, and a lot of players think so, too, but don't say it.”

Renard has played the entirety of her professional career at OL and is currently in her 17th season at the club.

Born in Martinique, Renard is one of the most decorated players in women's football. With Lyon, Renard has won 15 Division 1 Féminine titles, nine Coupes de France and eight Champions League titles.

France will compete in Group F in Australia, alongside Jamaica, Brazil and Panama. Their first match is set for July 23 in Sy