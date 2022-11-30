France and Tunisia remain scoreless in their last match of the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The defending World Cup champion France sits atop the Group D standings and their presence in the knockout stage is already guaranteed with victories against Australia and Denmark.

Tunisia must beat France and hope Australia draws or loses to Denmark in order to have a chance at advancing to the Round of 16.

The Tunisian squad thought they scored the first goal of the match when midfielder Nader Ghandri had a beautiful shot to beat France goakeeper Steve Mandanda, however the play was ruled offside.

France's best chance to score in the half came in the 25th minute when forward Kingsley Coman's shot point blank shot went wide.

Mandanda was kept busy in the first half highlighted in the 36th minute by his on Tunisia forward Wahbi Khazri alone in front of the net.

While France controlled the ball 58 per cent of the first half, Tunisia was the more dangerous team outshooting France 2-1 with both on goal.