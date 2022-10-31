French star Paul Pogba has suffered another injury setback and will not play for France at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 29-year-old has yet to make an appearance for Juventus since returning as a free agent over the summer. He had resumed training with the team last week but has suffered another knee injury.

“Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery," Pogba's agent Rafaela Pimenta told The Athletic.

“For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar. If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow.

“But what changes things are hard work, resilience and discipline, all of which are the only things in Paul’s mind at these challenging times. Paul will continue working giving his very best to be back on the pitch for the fans and his team as soon as possible.”

Pogba underwent surgery on the meniscus in his right knee in September in the hopes of recovering fully before the start of the tournament. He originally tore his meniscus during Juventus's preseason.

He was a key fixture in France winning the 2018 World Cup, scoring in the 4-1 win against Croatia in the final.

The World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 with France’s opening group game is against Australia on November 22.