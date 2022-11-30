France vs. Poland: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Sunday with France taking on Poland in Round of 16 action.

France booked their place in the Round of 16 after two round-robin games and still held on to top Group D despite a shocking loss to Tunisia on Matchday 3.

Antoine Griezmann looked to have earned a draw for France with the last kick of their final group-stage game, but his 98th minute goal was ruled to be offside after a VAR check.

France are the defending men’s FIFA World Cup champions after capturing their second title at the 2018 tournament.

Poland were defeated by Argentina in their third Group C game, but advanced as the second place team due to having a superior goal difference than Mexico as both sides finished with four points.

Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski, one of the world’s most accomplished strikers, scored his first World Cup goal in their Matchday 2 victory over Saudi Arabia.

They are into the knockout stage at the men’s FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986, after exiting in the group stage in 2002, 2006 and 2018.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: France vs. Poland

When: Sun, Dec. 4

Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m ET/ 6 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

