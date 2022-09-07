Tiafoe downs Rublev to become first American man to reach US Open semis since 2006

Frances Tiafoe became the first American man into the U.S. Open semifinals in 16 years by beating No. 9 Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Two days after upsetting No. 2 Rafael Nadal, the No. 22-seeded Tiafoe reached the last four of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. He will face either No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 Jannik Sinner on Friday.

No American male had reached the semifinals in Flushing Meadows since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in the 2006 final.

Rublev fell to 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals.