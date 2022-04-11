The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Francesco Pinelli to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Monday evening.

The deal will go into effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $867,500.

The 19-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 42 overall) by the Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft.

He had 22 goals and 36 assists for 58 points in 53 games this past season for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers.