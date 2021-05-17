Veteran pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan said goodbye to the Washington Football Team in an Instagram post Monday.

"I'll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life," Kerrigan wrote. "I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything."

Kerrigan spent the past 10 seasons with Washington after the team selected him 16th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The 32-year-old is Washington's all-time sacks leader with 95.5. He also recorded 454 tackles, three interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns in his 156 games with the club.

Kerrigan did not specify his next move in the post. The Purdue product played in all 16 games with one start last year, recording 17 tackles and 5.5 sacks.