BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth piled the pressure on Everton manager Frank Lampard with a 3-0 win in the Premier League on Saturday.

Defeat leaves Lampard's team just one place and one point above the relegation zone as the league pauses for the World Cup.

Bournemouth beat Everton 4-1 in the League Cup in midweek and inflicted more misery on the Merseyside club.

Jordan Pickford was partly at fault for the opener when the England goalkeeper spilled Dominic Solanke's shot into the path of Marcus Tavernier, who slotted home.

Kieffer Moore added a second in the 25th minute, before all three points were wrapped up by substitute Jadon Anthony in the second half.

Bournemouth had gone into the game on a run of four straight league defeats with interim manager Gary O’Neil yet to be awarded a permanent contract, but took a further step toward safety with victory.

Tavernier had already seen a shot saved in the 10th minute and then slotted past Pickford in the 18th to open the scoring after Solanke’s shot was parried straight into his path.

Bournemouth had a second shortly after when Moore struck.

But there was an element of controversy about it, with James Tarkowski going down in the buildup with a head injury.

Referee Craig Pawson did not blow immediately and the goal was allowed to stand.

Bournemouth completed the scoring in the 69th when substitute Anthony struck just moments after being brought on. He was unmarked at the far post to head past Pickford from Lewis Cook's cross.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson