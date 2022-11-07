The Indianapolis Colts are firing head coach Frank Reich, according to multiple reports.

This comes after the Colts' lopsided 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday that saw them drop to 3-5-1 on the season.

Reich's firing comes in the midst of his fifth season as Colts head coach. All in all, Reich led Indy to the playoffs in both 2018 and 2020 and amassed a regular season record of 40-33-1.

Last week, the Colts parted ways with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and announced in late October they were benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favour of sophomore Sam Ehlinger.

More to come.