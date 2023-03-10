Franken goes low, holds off Goetz to win Q-School

DOTHAN, Alabama—With the way the last couple of years have gone for Stephen Franken, he told his wife, Caroline, that he was fully prepared to finish dead last this week at the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks.

Franken didn’t come close to bringing up the rear. Not even close.

The 25-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina, resident began the final round three strokes behind 54-hole leader Mark Goetz but caught his playing partner then passed him by shooting a final-round, 8-under 64. Franken finished at 19-under and defeat Goetz by a shot and will be eligible to play in every 2023 PGA TOUR Canada tournament. By finishing second, Goetz joined Will Chandler, Maclain Huge, Colin Monagle, Patrick Moriarty, and J.D. Hughes as players also earning 2023 PGA TOUR Canada membership.

There was a four-players-for-three-spots playoff between three amateurs—Riley Bell, Connor Howe and James Swash —and professional Jake Hennessy. All four players tied for eighth, at 10-under. The amateurs prevailed in the one-hole extra session, earning cards that will also allow them to play in the first half of the season. Hennessy will be conditionally exempt, along with 21 other players.

For Franken, a Korn Ferry Tour veteran, and Goetz, who earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status here a year ago, the round turned into a makeshift match-play competition between the former North Carolina State star (Franken) and West Virginia University’s Goetz. In the end, while Goetz played a solid final round, shooting a 68, Franken’s day was sublime.

There’s also something about Highland Oaks that suits Franken. In 2019, at the Korn Ferry Tour’s second stage of its Qualifying Tournament, Franken was the medalist that led to him getting his Korn Ferry Tour membership.

“I haven’t won anything other than today and the Q-School here in 2019,” said Franken. “I’ve played golf at a high level and haven’t gotten it done. To get it done today is definitely a confidence boost and shows me that I’m where I’m supposed to be, that I’m totally good enough.”

Playing with Goetz and Moriarty in the final grouping to tee off, Franken watched as Goetz bogeyed the second hole. When he birdied No. 3 to Goetz’s par, Franken was only a stroke back. Goetz’s lead increased back to two when Franken made his lone bogey of the day, at No. 4. Goetz held a one-stroke lead at the turn despite Franken’s three birdies to close the opening nine, thanks to Goetz’s eagle at No. 7. By the time the duo got to the back nine, it was essentially a two-man battle for medalist honors.

Franken finally caught Goetz when he rolled in a five-foot birdie putt at the 12th then may have made his best putt of the day, at the 14th to stay tied.

Franken had to sink a difficult, 11-footer for par there, a hole Goetz also parred when he made an eight-footer on top of Franken. “It was probably the toughest hole on the course,” Franken said of the par-4. While Goetz finished his round birdie-birdie-par, Franken was one better, making three birdies in succession, securing the title by draining a nine-foot effort for the 64. Goetz’s birdie try to force a playoff missed.

”I’m sure at some point it will settle in that I have somewhere to play this summer, which is big for me, but for right now it stings a little bit,” Goetz said of the loss while still acknowledging how well Franken competed all day.

“He played great, especially his finish. Stephen played awesome,” he added.

“I was just so focused on hitting each shot in front of me the best I could that I got lost in [the process],” Franken said.