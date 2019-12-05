Cage Convo: Does it make sense for Edgar to fill in against 'the Korean zombie'?

A day after Brian Ortega pulled out of his main event bout against Chan Sung Jung in Busan, South Korea, the UFC has found a replacement, tabbing former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar to headline the December 21 card.

🇺🇸 @FrankieEdgar steps in to the main event of #UFCBusan vs @KoreanZombieMMA. pic.twitter.com/kIrtRkQzqm — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2019

Edgar was already scheduled to face Cory Sandhagen in his bantamweight division debut on the January 25 card in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The bout against Jung will take place in the featherweight division.

Edgar’s last bout was an unsuccessful challenge at the featherweight title against Max Holloway at UFC 240 in Edmonton.

The 38-year-old held the lightweight title from April 2010 to February 2012 and has also challenged for the featherweight title twice and the interim featherweight title once.

Ortega was forced to pull out of the card with a torn ACL that will require 2-3 months of recovery.

Jung, also known as The Korean Zombie, defeated Renato Moicano in his last fight on June 22 via first round TKO in just 58 seconds.

The 32-year-old dropped the bout prior to Yair Rodriguez in November of 2018.