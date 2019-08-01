To commemorate the kick-off of the franchise's 25th season, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a countdown of their top 25 all-time players and the No. 2 man on the list is angry over getting beaten for top spot.

When the Jags revealed offensive tackle Tony Boselli as their No. 1 player in franchise history, running back Fred Taylor called the All-25 rankings "a joke."

“I’m not sure who voted but they missed," Taylor tweeted. "What were you guys doing for the 11 YEARS I carried the team? One day someone (other than me) will recognize how valuable I was. I did something only 21 players in history of the game done at my position. #WhatAJoke"

The now 43-year-old Taylor has since locked his Twitter account.

In his 11 seasons with the Jaguars, Taylor broke the 1,000-yard rushing plateau on seven occasions and still holds the franchise records for almost every rushing category.

After leaving the Jaguars in 2008, Taylor spent two seasons with the New England Patriots before retiring in 2011.

His 11,695 rushing yards are 17th all-time in league history.

Boselli was the team's first-ever draft pick, second overall out of USC in the 1995 NFL Draft.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Boselli spent six seasons with the Jags and was named a First Team All-Pro on three occasions.

He retired in 2002 after one season with the Houston Texans.