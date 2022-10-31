Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is out Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks because of lower back stiffness, it was announced prior to the game.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes the Raptors will go big in replacing VanVleet with rookie Christian Koloko sliding into the starting lineup.

VanVleet was originally listed as questionable heading into Monday. Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters he doesn't expect VanVleet to be out long.

Nurse doesn’t think VanVleet will be out long, says the back flared up on him early in Friday’s loss to Philly. He played through it, albeit not well, and then it tightened up yesterday. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 31, 2022

VanVleet struggled mightily in his most previous outing, a 112-90 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, going 0-for-11 from the field and 1-for-3 from the free throw line. Nurse said VanVleet's back flared up on him early in the Raptors' loss and tightened up on Sunday.

In six games so far this season, the Wichita State product is averaging 13.3 points per game to go along with 7.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Following their matchup with the Hawks, the Raptors will be back in action on Wednesday in San Antonio against the Spurs.