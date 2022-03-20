Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet will miss Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to knee injury management, the team announced Sunday.

Both OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn have already been ruled out while 76ers' forward Joel Embiid is questionable.

VanVleet has missed time this month as he continues to recover from a right knee injury but has appeared in the last three games. The Raptors are on the front end of a back-to-back as they'll take on the Bulls Monday night in Chicago, finishing up a run of three games in four nights.

The Rockford, Ill., native is averaging a career-high 21.1 points and 6.7 assists in 57 games so far this season, his sixth with the Raptors.