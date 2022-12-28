Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that star guard Fred VanVleet missed practice due to back spasms.

Fred VanVleet didn’t practice today. Sounds like he’s day-to-day, as back spasms usually are. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 28, 2022

He added that VanVleet's status for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies is uncertain at this point, and the injury will be managed in an ongoing fashion.

VanVleet departed Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with 'back stiffness'.

He has also missed games this season with various ailments, including a back problem and illnesses in the month of November.

In 28 games this season, the 28 year old has averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are mired in an offensive slump, and have won just four of 13 games played in December. On the season, they are 15-18.