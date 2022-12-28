34m ago
VanVleet not practicing due to back spasms
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that star guard Fred VanVleet missed practice due to back spasms.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Clippers 124, Raptors 113
He added that VanVleet's status for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies is uncertain at this point, and the injury will be managed in an ongoing fashion.
VanVleet departed Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with 'back stiffness'.
He has also missed games this season with various ailments, including a back problem and illnesses in the month of November.
In 28 games this season, the 28 year old has averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
The Raptors are mired in an offensive slump, and have won just four of 13 games played in December. On the season, they are 15-18.