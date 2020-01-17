Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is out again Friday night against the Washington Wizards, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

VanVleet is out again tonight, but he's planning to play tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 17, 2020

However, VanVleet said he plans to play Saturday night when the Raptors take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

VanVleet has missed the last four games because of a hamstring injury and was originally listed as questionable entering Friday's matchup. This means the Raptors will go with the same starters they had Wednesday in Oklahoma City - Kyle Lowry, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.

For the season, VanVleet is averaging 18.0 points per game on nearly 40 per cent shooting to go along with 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

This is his fourth season with the Raps after joining them as an undrafted free agent out of Wichita State.