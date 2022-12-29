Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet and forward Precious Achiuwa are each out Thursday while rookie centre Christian Koloko is available as the Raps host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that VanVleet is day-to-day with a back issue suffered Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. VanVleet departed the game in the third quarter and did not return.

VanVleet and Achiuwa are out tonight. Koloko is available. Nurse says FVV is day to day with his back issue. Would expect Precious to make his return vs Phoenix tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 29, 2022

Nurse added that he expects Achiuwa to make his return Friday against the Phoenix Suns. He has been out since early November while nursing ligament tears in his right ankle.

In 12 games so far this season, Achiuwa is averaging 8.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in just over 20 minutes a night.

VanVleet is averaging 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 28 games so far this season.

Toronto enters play Thursday at 15-19, good for 11th in the Eastern Conference.