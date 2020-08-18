VanVleet’s extended range proves troublesome for Nets After hitting eight three-pointers in Toronto’s Game 1 win over the Brooklyn, Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is ready for more attention in Game 2, Josh Lewenberg writes.

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – The television broadcast just barely returned to live action in time to catch the second of Fred VanVleet’s eight three-pointers in Toronto’s Game 1 win over the Nets. That’s how quickly he got it off.

Five minutes into the second quarter of Monday’s first-round series opener, VanVleet got the ball on a designed inbounds play. With his defender, Brooklyn’s Tyler Johnson, going under a high screen set by teammate Marc Gasol, the Raptors point guard had more than enough space to pull up and launch what turned out to be a 31-footer.

It’s the type of shot that you would expect to see from James Harden, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard or even Kyle Lowry, but one that VanVleet – despite his wealth of confidence – may have been reluctant to take as a younger player.

Mature beyond his years, VanVleet has always prided himself on his decision-making and shot selection. Alas, what’s considered a quality shot has changed considerably since he came into the league, thanks in large part to those aforementioned sharpshooters.

More and more, players have worked to extend their range. They spend hours in the gym practising those deep threes and aren’t afraid to fire away when the opportunity arises.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse didn’t see why VanVleet – one of the team’s best shooters – should be any different. So, midway through last season, Nurse asked him to get comfortable taking jumpers from further out. A thumb injury to his left and non-shooting hand in February of 2019 gave him time to work on it.

“I started putting it in my game and I've just been working on it more and more since then,” said the 26-year-old. “Obviously with the playoffs coming up, it's a little bit harder to get your shot off, and guys are flying around a little bit more. If you can knock it down from distance, it just makes it that much harder for the defence to run out to you, and sometimes you catch 'em off guard or you just avoid that extra couple inches of hand to contest. So, just trying to find good looks, and I felt like I worked myself into good position where I feel comfortable at that distance.”

“It probably came a little bit out of necessity,” Nurse said. “He was not getting shots off, he was getting a few blocked and we needed him – we needed his spacing and his three-point shooting. So we just decided, well, if he backed up maybe five feet, maybe they wouldn’t be able to get to him as quick and he went to work on it.

“Give him credit, he really started working on it and I think it just continued to grow from there. His range just keeps getting farther and farther out, which is good. It’s just more spacing and it’s hard to guard if a guy can shoot it at a really high clip eight feet behind the line.”

Following Toronto’s dominant wire-to-wire 134-110 Game 1 win, the Nets would probably concur. The Raptors tied a franchise record, knocking down 22 threes. VanVleet was responsible for 15 of them – hitting eight and assisting on seven.

VanVleet, who became the first Raptors player to score at least 30 points and record 10 or more assists in a postseason game, shot 8-of-10 from beyond the arc. Seven of those attempts, and five of his makes, came from beyond 24 feet. Nets defenders were going under on screens, daring him to take those deep threes, and he was more than happy to make them pay.

“Whether it’s true or not, I feel like I can get my shot off at any time, especially the way that defences are playing me,” VanVleet said Monday night.

VanVleet attempted 264 shots from 25 feet or further this season. To put that into perspective, that’s 100 fewer than Lowry took and a whopping 489 fewer than Harden, who led the league in attempts from outside of 24 feet.

Still, it’s a significant increase from the previous season, when VanVleet hoisted 199 shots from 25 feet out in 10 more games. He’s also improved his efficiency – shooting 38 per cent from that range in 2019-20, up from 36 per cent in 2018-19.

The turning point came during his breakout few weeks late in the Raptors’ championship run last summer. From Game 4 of the Conference Finals until his brilliant performance in the title-clinching Game 6 win over Golden State – which earned him a vote for Finals MVP – VanVleet shot 24-for-44 (55 per cent) from beyond 24 feet.

There’s no secret to his extended range, according to the player himself. It’s taken some time and a lot of repetition. Having VanVleet’s self-belief also doesn’t hurt.

“Reps and just getting comfortable, muscle memory, getting comfortable at that distance,” VanVleet said. “And then obviously having a coach that allows you to shoot those. That's kinda all that it is, Nick and the coaching staff giving me the confidence and the leash to play my game. They see me working on it every single day. It's something me and the coaches work on every day no matter what I'm doing, working on the deep three, and so that's what you see when I go out there. Sometimes they go in and sometimes they don't. They just happened to go in [on Monday].”

As the Nets prepare for Wednesday’s Game 2, you have to imagine VanVleet will be featured more prominently on their scouting report. Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn and his club will have to decide whether they want to fight through screens or send extra defenders at VanVleet, knowing that could free up other Toronto shooters.

That’s what makes the Raptors so dangerous, especially when their shots are falling. All five of their starters, and nine of their 10 rotation players, can spread the floor. You can’t concentrate your focus on any one guy without leaving another open.

VanVleet anticipates he’ll get more attention in Game 2, but is ready to adjust as needed. If the defence is quicker to close out, he knows that gives him an opportunity to put the ball on the floor, beat them off the dribble and get to the rim. If they decide to play him straight up and dare him to keep taking those long jumpers, well, he’s okay with that too.

“I want them to stay like that the whole time,” VanVleet said of Brooklyn’s drop defence. “I’m the one getting the open shots. When they come up I’m going to have to probably start creating and passing it out. You just try to be ready for anything. I work on every coverage and I got an answer for everything offensively, I feel like.”