TORONTO — Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet left Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday with an injury.

VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter.

The Raptors confirmed in the third that VanVleet would not return to the elimination game due to a left hip strain.

Toronto trailed the best-of-seven series 3-0 heading into the game.

VanVleet missed a total of 13 games with a bruised right knee as the Raptors' regular season wound down.

He averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an all-star for the first time.

