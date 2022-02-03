TSN.ca Staff with files from The Canadian Press

Raptors guard VanVleet headed to NBA All-Star Game for first time in career

Without Lowry, it's the VanVleet show in Toronto

Fred VanVleet is headed to the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

The Toronto Raptors guard was one of seven Eastern Conference reserves announced Thursday as chosen by head coaches.

VanVleet, 27, has been building his case all season to make his first appearance at the mid-season showcase.

The Rockford, IL., native, has taken over the reigns for the Raptors following the departure of Kyle Lowry in a trade to the Miami Heat last summer.

In 44 games this season, VanVleet is averaging 21.5 points and seven assists – both career highs – and is shooting 39.1 per cent from three-point range.

VanVleet is also averaging a league-high 38.6 minutes per game, with teammates Pascal Siakam (37.5), OG Anunoby (37.1) and rookie Scottie Barnes (36.2) also in the top 10.

The Raptors are 26-23 and sit eighth in the conference entering Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

VanVleet was chosen as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career on Jan. 10.

VanVleet is the eighth player in Raptors franchise history to be named an all-star and just the fourth undrafted player in the NBA's modern era to be selected to the prestigious event.

He is the first Raptor selected to the All-Star Game since Siakam and Lowry were picked in 2020.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that he saw echoes of Lowry's game early in VanVleet's career.

“I think in that first year or two, I just saw real similarities to Kyle,” Nurse said. “I said many times, ‘Why can’t he be Kyle Lowry?’ (A player) who was going to the all-star game over and over. I don’t know if I was thinking he was an all-star, but I was seeing a similar player there.”

In 2019, VanVleet helped the Raptors win the NBA championship.

He signed a reported four-year, US$85-million contract with Toronto in November 2020.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant were previously chosen as team captains for the 71st All-Star Game which will take place on Feb. 20.