Raptors' VanVleet ruled out vs. Pistons on Monday

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Fred VanVleet for Monday against the Detroit Pistons due to an illness, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

The Raptors have already ruled Fred VanVleet OUT for tomorrow’s game in Detroit due to his illness. They’ll be without FVV, Siakam and Achiuwa vs the Pistons. Khem Birch is questionable. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 13, 2022

Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa also remain sidelined, while Khem Birch is questionable to return.

In 10 games played this season, VanVleet is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists with 36.5 minutes of playing time.

The Raptors have lost two straight games and currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with a record of 7-7.