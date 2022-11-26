Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet will play Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks, tweets TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

The 28-year-old missed Toronto's loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday with an illness.

Fred VanVleet will play vs Dallas today. Dalano Banton won’t.



Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr. and Justin Champagnie remain out for the Raptors. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 26, 2022

In 12 games played so far this season, VanVleet is averaging 18.5 points per game on 38.2 per cent shooting to go along with a career-best 6.8 assists.

Lewenberg also tweets that guard Dalano Banton (illness, ankle) will not play Saturday while Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr. and Justin Champagnie all remain out. Lewenberg reported on Friday that Siakam had been cleared for contact in practice as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Following their showdown with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the Raptors will be back in action on Monday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.