Report: Gap in contract talks remains between Freeman, Braves
First baseman Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves have been talking about a potential contract extension but there remains a gap, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
Freddie Freeman and Braves have been talking but there’s still a gap so free agency appears a surprisingly strong possibility. Both sides want to get it done and that’s the likelihood eventually. Reminiscent of Turner/LAD and HOF Jeter/NYY talks, great FA who stayed. @MLBNetwork— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 9, 2021
Heyman adds that Freeman is likely to hit free agency, though both sides want to get a deal done and "that's the likelihood eventually."
No numbers have surfaced but the most obvious comp is Paul Goldschmidt, who at 31 got $130M for 5 years. Goldy was similarly great before that deal, but Freeman, also 31, has a case that he’s more decorated (an MVP), more iconic and maybe even a little bit better. https://t.co/SWGccoUpLM— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 9, 2021
Heyman tweets that no numbers have surfaced but the most obvious comparable for Freeman is Paul Goldschmidt, who, at 31 years of age, got five years and $130 million from the St. Louis Cardinals two off-seasons ago.
The 2020 National League MVP is in the final year of an eight-year, $135 million deal he signed prior to the 2014 season. He's enjoyed another strong season for the Braves, slashing .292/.388/.498 with 28 home runs and 73 RBI in 137 games.
The Villa Park, Calif., native has spent all 12 of his big league seasons with Atlanta and is a five-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.
The Braves enter play Thursday at 73-65, good for a two and a half game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East division.