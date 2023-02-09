Team Canada unveiled its World Baseball Classic roster Thursday night featuring Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill and Cleveland Guardians righty Cal Quantrill are some of the other notable MLBers on Canada's 30-player roster for next month's tournament.

Canada's roster also features current or recent big leaguers Matt Brash (Seattle Mariners), Otto Lopez (Toronto Blue Jays), Bo Naylor (Cleveland Guardians), Abraham Toro (Mariners, now with the Milwaukee Brewers), Jared Young (Chicago Cubs) and Rob Zastryzny (New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels, now with the Pittsburgh Pirates).

Freeman was born in Fountain Valley, Calif., and went to high school in Orange County but holds dual Canadian and American citizenship since both his parents are from Ontario. Freeman represented Canada in 2017 said last summer he would play for them again at the WBC if asked.

Lopez and Damiano Palmegiani are both members of the Jays organization and were featured on TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects released last month.

The WBC began in 2006 and continued as a 16-team tournament in 2009, 2013 and 2017 but expanded to 20 teams for next month's iteration. It was originally scheduled to take place in 2021 but was cancelled in May of 2020 due to COVID-19. Canada has not advanced past the opening round at any of the five previous tournaments.

Two players on Canada's 2023 roster -- former Philadelphia Phillies righty Scott Mathieson and Baltimore Orioles left-hander Adam Loewen -- represented Canada at the inaugural tournament in 2006. Parts of the 2009 tournament were held at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will take place from March 7 to March 21 in Phoenix, Miami, Tokyo and Taichung, Taiwan. The final will be played in Miami on March 21.

Here is Canada's full roster:

Pitchers

Andrew Albers

Phillippe Aumont

John Axford

Matt Brash

Mitch Bratt

Trevor Brigden

Indigo Diaz

R.J. Freure

Adam Loewen

Scott Mathieson

Nick Pivetta

Cal Quantrill

Evan Rutckyj

Noah Skirrow

Cade Smith

Curtis Taylor

Rob Zastryzny

Catchers

Kellin Deglan

Bo Naylor

Infield

Freddie Freeman

Edouard Julien

Otto Lopez

Damiano Palmegiani

Abraham Toro

Andy Yerzy