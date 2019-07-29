Just one day after trading star pitcher Marcus Stroman, and utility player Eric Sogard, it seemed the Toronto Blue Jays had made their next move.

Freddy Galvis scratched late. Stay tuned. Again. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 29, 2019

With word that Freddy Galvis was a late scratch on Monday, speculation began. But that speculation was quickly shut down when the team announced Galvis's absence from the lineup wasn't due to a trade, but rather lower-back tightness.

Lower-back tightness for Galvis, per #BlueJays. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 29, 2019

The infielder has played in 102 games this season, hitting .265 with 15 home runs and 48 runs batted in.

Galvis was slated to hit second and play second base as the Jays open their series against the Kansas City Royals.