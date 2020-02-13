49m ago
Leafs G Andersen to return vs. Stars
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will make his return to the lineup on Thursday against the Dallas Stars. Andersen sustained a neck injury last Monday against the Florida Panthers and has not dressed since, though Thursday's practice marked the sixth time since he's skated since the injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Could strong play by Campbell provide a little competition for Andersen?
The 30-year-old has a 24-9-6 record this season with a .910 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average.
Jack Campbell has started each of the Leafs past three games since being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings last Wednesday. He has a 2-0-1 record since joining the Leafs with a .918 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA.
Michael Hutchinson, who replaced Andersen against the Panthers and started in the team's loss against the New York Rangers last Wednesday before the Campbell, joined the team late in Thursday's skate after initially appearing to be absent.
After skating together in Tuesday's overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander remained on a line together at Thursday's skate as the team used the following lines.
Nylander-Matthews-Marner
Hyman-Tavares-Kerfoot
Johnsson-Spezza-Kapanen
Clifford-Engvall-Aberg
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Barrie
Sandin-Liljegren
Andersen
Campbell