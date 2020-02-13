Could strong play by Campbell provide a little competition for Andersen?

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will make his return to the lineup on Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Andersen sustained a neck injury last Monday against the Florida Panthers and has not dressed since, though Thursday's practice marked the sixth time since he's skated since the injury.

Frederik Andersen says he’s good to go for #Leafs tonight — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 13, 2020

The 30-year-old has a 24-9-6 record this season with a .910 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average.

Jack Campbell has started each of the Leafs past three games since being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings last Wednesday. He has a 2-0-1 record since joining the Leafs with a .918 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA.

Michael Hutchinson, who replaced Andersen against the Panthers and started in the team's loss against the New York Rangers last Wednesday before the Campbell, joined the team late in Thursday's skate after initially appearing to be absent.

Update: Hutchinson has now appeared at #Leafs morning skate https://t.co/sHZOWCnuFZ — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 13, 2020

After skating together in Tuesday's overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander remained on a line together at Thursday's skate as the team used the following lines.

Nylander-Matthews-Marner

Hyman-Tavares-Kerfoot

Johnsson-Spezza-Kapanen

Clifford-Engvall-Aberg

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Barrie

Sandin-Liljegren

Andersen

Campbell