CALGARY — Shaquille Richardson is back for a second stint with the Calgary Stampeders.

The CFL club announced Wednesday that it has signed the veteran defensive back.

Richardson originally signed with Calgary in 2015 and appeared in 27 regular-season games with the Stampeders over the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

After a stint in the NFL, Richardson joined the Toronto Argonauts in 2019.

He played 29 regular-season games over three seasons for the Argos and was a member of Toronto’s Grey Cup-winning team in 2022.

Richardson became a free agent in February.

The 31-year-old from Compton, Calif., has 133 defensive tackles, 18 special-teams stops, 16 knock-downs and 10 interceptions, including two returned for a touchdown, over 56 career games with Calgary and Toronto.

He was an East Division all-star with the Argos in 2021.

The Stampeders also released Canadian long snapper Maxime Latour, who played in two games as an injury replacement for Aaron Crawford.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023.