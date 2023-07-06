Free agent forward and former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent F Montrezl Harrell has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2023

Harrell, 29, spent last season with the 76ers, his first with the team. He played in 57 games (seven starts), and averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 11.9 minutes per game.

The Tarboro, NC native won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award with the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2019-20 season.

Originally drafted by the Houston Rockets in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft, Harrell has spent time with the Rockets, Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

In 515 career NBA games, Harrell has averaged 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.