Frank Seravalli

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

|Archive

Is it even still Canada Day if there is no Free Agent Frenzy to watch?

For the first time since 2013, when the NHL was readjusting after a lockout-shortened season, there will be no rush to ink contracts today at 12:00 pm ET and dole out hundreds of millions of dollars.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association will still be busy, working through the holiday to hammer out a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in the hopes of finalizing a return to the ice later this month.

But that leaves more than 300 pending free agents left to wonder when they will hit the market if the 2019-20 season can be completed. They aren’t alone. The NHL’s teams still have not been notified of a calendar of events, which would include tentative dates for the draft and opening of free agency.

Many free agents may be on edge until then - because this will be a free agency period unlike any other.

The UFAs participating in the NHL’s 24-team return-to-play format - particularly the top ones - may be seeking additional contract insurance against injury given the long layoff between games.

Others, such as Buffalo’s Wayne Simmonds and Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki - two players in the Top 50 - may not have been on the ice for seven months by the time free agency opens. Will that impact their future earnings?

Then add in the fact that there will be little cap space to go around. Current CBA negotiations have revolved around a salary cap frozen at $81.5 million next season - and more than 95 per cent of the available cap space league-wide was spent in 2019-20.

It feels wrong to celebrate Canada Day without talking about free agents, so we’ve assembled a full Top 50 pending UFAs available list.

Dustin Byfuglien has joined the board in the top five after his contract with the Winnipeg Jets was formally terminated on April 17. Will a team be able to coax the potentially game-changing 35-year-old defenceman out of seeming retirement?

That’s just one question of many lingering in a class chock full of defencemen and goaltenders.

Happy Canada Day to all. Crack open a Canadian at the cottage and thumb through our Top 50:

 

Top 50 Free Agents

 
RK Player Team Pos Age GP G PTS 19-20
1 Alex Pietrangelo STL RD 30 70 16 52 $6.5M
2 Taylor Hall ARI LW 28 65 16 52 $6M
3 Torey Krug BOS LD 29 61 9 49 $5.25M
4 Jacob Markstrom VAN G 30 43 2.75 .918 $3.67M
5 Dustin Byfuglien WPG RD 35 0 0 0 $7.6M
6 Robin Lehner VGK G 28 36 2.89 .920 $5M
7 Mike Hoffman FLA RW 30 69 29 59 $5.19M
8 Evgenii Dadonov FLA RW 31 69 25 47 $4M
9 Tyler Toffoli VAN RW 27 68 24 44 $4.6M
10 Tyson Barrie TOR RD 28 70 5 39 $5.5M
11 Braden Holtby WSH G 30 48 3.11 .897 $6.1M
12 T.J. Brodie CGY LD 29 64 4 19 $4.65M
13 Sami Vatanen CAR RD 28 47 5 23 $4.88M
14 Kevin Shattenkirk TBL LD 31 70 8 34 $1.75M
15 Brenden Dillon WSH LD 29 69 1 14 $3.27M
16 Erik Haula CAR LW 29 48 12 24 $2.75M
17 Chris Tanev VAN LD 30 69 2 20 $4.45M
18 Erik Gustafsson CGY LD 28 66 6 29 $1.2M
19 Justin Braun PHI RD 33 62 3 19 $3.8M
20 Travis Hamonic CGY RD 29 50 3 12 $3.86M
21 Joel Edmundson CAR LD 26 68 7 20 $3.1M
22 Corey Crawford CHI G 35 40 2.77 .917 $6M
23 Ilya Kovalchuk WSH RW 36 46 10 26 $700K
24 Cody Ceci TOR RD 26 56 1 8 $4.5M
25 Anton Khudobin DAL G 33 30 2.22 .930 $2.5M
26 Mikael Granlund NSH LW 28 63 17 30 $5.75M
27 Carl Soderberg ARI C 34 70 17 35 $4.75M
28 Vladislav Namestnikov COL LW 27 63 17 31 $4M
29 Justin Schultz PIT LD 29 46 3 12 $5.5M
30 Wayne Simmonds BUF RW 31 68 8 25 $5M
31 Craig Smith NSH C 30 69 18 31 $4.25M
32 Andy Greene NYI LD 37 63 2 14 $5M
33 Radko Gudas WSH RD 30 62 2 15 $3.35M
34 Trevor van Riemsdyk CAR RD 28 49 1 8 $2.3M
35 Mike Smith EDM G 38 39 2.95 .902 $2M
36 Thomas Greiss NYI G 34 31 2.74 .913 $3.33M
37 Cam Talbot CGY G 32 26 2.63 .919 $2.75M
38 Jesper Fast NYR RW 28 69 12 29 $1.85M
39 Conor Sheary PIT LW 28 63 10 23 $3M
40 Derick Brassard NYI C 32 66 10 32 $1.2M
41 Derek Grant PHI C 29 56 15 25 $700K
42 Pat Maroon TBL LW 32 64 9 23 $900K
43 Mikko Koivu MIN C 37 55 4 21 $5.5M
44 Mark Borowiecki OTT LD 30 53 7 18 $1.2M
45 Dylan DeMelo WPG RD 27 59 0 10 $900K
46 Tyler Ennis EDM LW 30 70 16 37 $800K
47 Mike Green EDM RD 34 50 3 11 $5.38M
48 Cody Eakin WPG C 28 49 5 15 $3.85M
49 Mark Pysyk FLA RD/RW 28 58 9 18 $2.73M
50 Alex Galchenyuk MIN C 26 59 8 24 $4.9M
 

 

 