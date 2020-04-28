French prime minister Edouard Philippe announced on Tuesday that football in the country will not be held until the fall, effectively cancelling the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 season.

“The big sporting affairs cannot occur before September,” Philippe said. “The 2019-20 professional football season cannot return.”

French leagues had been suspended since early March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

France's governing body, le Ligue de Football Professionnel, is expected to meet next month to discuss what the cancellation means for the logistics of the league in terms of crowning a champion, relegation and promotion, as well as the awarding of European places.

When play was stopped, Paris Saint-Germain had a comfortable 12 point-lead atop the table over Marseille, while Nimes, Amiens and Toulouse were all in the drop zone.

Ligue 1 becomes the second major league to end its season, following the cancellation of the Eredivisie last Friday.