Friday Five: Tkachuk's goal an all-timer TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli rounds up the quirks, quips and questions that pop up throughout each week of the NHL season.

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

Poor Andrei Svechnikov.

After becoming the first player to score a lacrosse-style goal in the NHL, the Carolina forward’s goal-of-the-year reign lasted just two days. Two days!

Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk watched Svechnikov’s goal in-person and then said: “Hold my beer,” on Thursday night in Nashville

Let’s start the Friday Five, your weekly home to quirks, quips and questions around the league, with a little perspective on Tkachuk’s Picasso against the Predators.

1. Tkachuk’s goal is one of the best of all-time.

You read that correctly: of all-time. There are so many layers to Tkachuk’s overtime game-winner that you could watch it 15 times and still find something new to appreciate in every replay. We’ve seen between-the-legs goals before, but never like this one.

Consider that Tkachuk was adjusting to a rebound at full speed, the amount of torque he had to get on the puck between his legs to get it to travel the distance from the hash marks, the perfect placement over Pekka Rinne’s shoulder … and then factor in the situation. In overtime, with one second remaining on the clock, with $72 million man Roman Josi bearing down on him? Have mercy.

Tkachuk had the awareness of the clock. He said he didn’t think he had time to do anything else. If that truly was his “last resort,” Tkachuk’s creativity and execution in a split-second reaction were off the charts.

(By the way, Svechnikov’s lacrosse goal wasn’t even the only one on Tuesday.)

2. “Team Like That”

Speaking of Tkachuk, it seems like Drew Doughty’s “Team Like That” may well become this year’s version of “Bunch of Jerks.”

The Vancouver Canucks served Doughty a slice of humble pie on Wednesday night, reinforcing the 8-2 shellacking they put on Doughty’s Kings in their home opener, prompting Doughty to say: “A team like that should not be beating a team like ours 8-2. There’s actually no way.”

In case you forgot, the Canucks didn’t. Shirts were being sold before Wednesday night’s rematch as a reminder.

Vancouver captain Bo Horvat said Doughty’s comments helped fuel the Canucks: “We look at that stuff. If it’s on social media, somebody’s going to find it; someone’s going to tell us. We wanted to have a good game tonight. We’re going to continue to prove to him we’re a great hockey team.”

3. Don’t let that get in the way, Drew

Doughty is a reporter’s dream. He’s refreshingly honest, raw and he’s got resume to back up everything he says: Norris Trophy, two Stanley Cups and two Olympic gold medals.

The only problem is that the Kings are now at the bottom of the NHL’s barrel. In calendar 2019, the Kings are 29th in points in the league (19-30-6, 44 points). Don’t let that get in the way, Drew.

Seriously, we want to see Doughty set an NHL record for battling with the most players and teams.

So far, Doughty’s gone to war with Tkachuk: “No respect for him, none.” He later doubled down with: “I think we both know who the better player is.”

He’s carved the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defence in 2017: “I don’t think they’re there yet. I think defensively they’re not good enough.”

Doughty absolutely eviscerated Brent Burns: “Burns gets beat three times a game, literally, and everybody has him up for the Norris. I just don’t get it.”

And then he insulted the Canucks with “Team like that.”

Who’s next?

4. Minus-11 for $11.5 million

Perhaps Doughty’s next target will be two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson.

It’s been an ugly start to the season for Karlsson defensively – even uglier than his minus-11 stat line would indicate. Karlsson has been on the ice for 23 of the 44 goals (52 per cent) allowed by the Sharks in the games he played in October. In other words, there’s a better chance than not that Karlsson is on the ice every time the Sharks let in a goal.

Karlsson has avoided a dash in just three of 12 appearances and San Jose allowed just five goals total in those games. The Sabres victimized Karlsson for six of their eight goals in an odd home-and-home scheduling. Then Karlsson was out for four of the five goals scored by the Sens in his second visit back to Ottawa.

“This isn’t the only place they’ve been minus,” Sharks coach Pete DeBoer told reporters in Ottawa on Sunday when asked about Karlsson and partner Brenden Dillon.

Zing.

5. Five Best Halloween Costumes

Halloween is one of the best rites of passage in the hockey calendar, the rare chance for players to show a bit of their personality off the ice. Here’s a completely subjective list of the five best Halloween costumes from the hockey world this year:

- Maple Leafs netminder Freddie Andersen as singer Ed Sheeran.

- Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury as “Cousin Itt” from The Addams Family.

- Sharks forward Patrick Marleau playing Operation as Dr. Will Tickle, according to his ID badge.

- Bruins pest Brad Marchand as Eleven from Stranger Things.

- Oilers captain Connor McDavid takes a trip to Whoville as the Grinch Who Stole Halloween.

Welcome to November. One month down, eight months to go.

