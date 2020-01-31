Friday Five: We’ve got ourselves a Rocket Richard race Welcome back to the Friday Five, where TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli points out quirks, quips and questions that pop up throughout the week in the NHL season.

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Welcome back to the Friday Five, where we point out quirks, quips and questions that pop up throughout the week in the NHL season.

1. The Great Eight has company

Alex Ovechkin has won the Rocket Richard Trophy so many times, taking home six in the last seven years, that it typically hasn’t been much of an intriguing award in recent years.

But we’ve got ourselves a Rocket race this season - and it’s the first time it’s been a three-man race at this juncture of the season since 2006-07, when Vincent Lecavalier, Dany Heatley and Teemu Selanne battled it out to the finish.

Ovechkin and Auston Matthews have closed the gap on David Pastrnak to form a three-headed monster atop the goal race. The amazing thing is Pastrnak hasn’t even really slowed down; he has nine goals in his last 12 games and is on pace for 60. Matthews has 20 goals in his past 21 games, on pace for 58, which would shatter Rick Vaive’s Maple Leafs franchise record of 54.

Meanwhile, Ovechkin has a staggering nine goals in his past four games. He is on track for 57, which would be the second-highest total in his career and his most since 2007-08.

Wouldn’t it be something if sitting out a game because he skipped All-Star weekend costs Ovechkin his ninth Rocket Richard? He has to be the betting favourite, but he’s also the only one of the big three to not play every game so far this season. In a race this close, that one game might mean something.

2. Could we see more 19-year-olds in the AHL?

The NHL’s seven-year agreement with the Canadian Hockey League expires on June 30. The two sides haven’t begun formal negotiations yet, but one item that seems to be gaining momentum behind the scenes is the idea of allowing 19-year-old prospects to be assigned to the AHL.

In the current agreement, players drafted from European clubs are the only prospects permitted to play in the AHL as teenagers. This has been a hot-button topic for years in major junior circles, because taking away 19-year-olds means taking away star players.

But some NHL GMs would like to find a more suitable landing spot for players who are stuck in between – those with not much left to accomplish in the CHL, but not quite ready for the bright lights of the NHL.

Players like Barrett Hayton (Arizona), who is still recovering from his injury at the World Juniors, and Noah Dobson (N.Y. Islanders) come to mind. Dobson is playing regularly now, but both players have sat for stretches this season as NHL healthy scratches. They couldn’t be sent to the AHL, only back to junior.

“You bet I’d like to have more say over a high pick if I had that option,” one Eastern Conference GM said Friday. “I think a lot of my counterparts would at least like to have the ability to keep that player in our system, with our coaches and our development and training staff working with him on a daily basis, rather than in junior.”

OHL commissioner and former CHL president Dave Branch said Friday that he expects to arrange a “date and time” with the NHL to discuss the next agreement.

“We have not had any discussion and out of fairness to the process, I wouldn’t want to speak out of turn,” Branch said. “I think we all have common interests here. We’ll just see what happens here.”

The NHL is scheduled to write the CHL a cheque for $12.6 million in total grants this season, according to a copy of the agreement. The NHL is also required to pay an additional $60,000 per skater and $75,000 per goaltender for major junior- eligible players who play in the NHL instead.

Not every NHL manager would be on board with that potential change.

“I personally feel we need to protect the CHL,” Blues GM Doug Armstrong said. “We have had 19-year-olds [Europeans] in the AHL, but I feel they develop more being the alpha dog in the CHL if they are good enough.”

Rest assured, this will be a major talking point at the NHL’s GM Meetings in Florida in early March.

“There are special cases and that might make sense,” Canucks GM Jim Benning said. “But I haven’t had very good experiences with 19-year-olds in the AHL. It’s a tough league. Unless it’s a special case, I think it’s better for everyone’s development to play in junior and try to dominate against their own age instead of grown men. It reduces risk of injury and they still have great coaching and strength and conditioning.”

3. Entry-level contract changes?

If the next NHL-CHL agreement does allow for all 19-year-old prospects to play in the AHL, does that mean there should also be changes to the entry-level contract slide system?

Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin is who some may point to as a poster boy for change. Sandin, 19, just burned the first year on his rookie deal by playing his 10th NHL game of the season on Monday in Nashville.

Let’s say, for illustration purposes, that Sandin remained at nine games played and finished out the year in the AHL. Since Sandin was drafted from Sweden he was eligible for the AHL at age 18, where he played for the Marlies. The Leafs would have gotten two full seasons of pro hockey out of Sandin before even using a year on his contract.

That would have essentially extended Sandin’s three-year deal into a five-year deal. On a cap team, players producing at a high level on an entry-level deal are absolutely critical to success. The Leafs would have had a fresh three seasons of Sandin at just an $894,167 cap hit starting next year.

It’s a quirk that makes rival teams unhappy. The player likely isn’t thrilled with the system either, since he wouldn’t be accruing years of service while also delaying his eligibility for free agency.

The NHLPA declined to comment, saying it’s a matter that would be subject to collective bargaining. But it’s probably safe to say that players would likely be in favour of any system change that provides players or their teams with additional options and flexibility.

4. Bang for your Buck

Speaking of contracts, it’s always fun to see where teams have found – and misplaced – value in the salary cap world, thanks to CapFriendly.com.

Best bang for buck

(Lowest cost per point, non-entry level contract)

1. D Anthony DeAngelo, N.Y. Rangers - $25,000 (37 points, $925,000)

2. RW Conor Garland, Arizona - $26,724 (29 points, $775,000)

3. LW Tyler Ennis, Ottawa - $27,586 (29 points, $800,000)

4. C Lucas Wallmark, Carolina - $30,682 (22 points, $675,000)

5. LW Robby Fabbri, Detroit - $37,500 (24 points, $900,000)

No surprise that Elias Pettersson has provided to most points among entry-level players, cashing in at $17,788 per each one of his 52 points.

On the flip side, there has been no shortage of ugly contracts. Sergei Bobrovsky, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn all haven’t lived up to their huge cap hits. But they don’t make the cut on this list.

Worst bang for buck

(Highest cost per point, non-entry level contracts)

1. D Brent Seabrook, Chicago - $1.78 million (4 points, $6.88 million)

2. LW Justin Abdelkader, Detroit - $1.42 million (3 points, $4.25 million)

3. D Nick Jensen, Washington - $833,333 (3 points, $2.5 million)

4. D P.K. Subban, New Jersey - $818,181 (11 points, $9 million)

5. C Frans Nielsen, Detroit - $750,000 (7 points, $5.25 million)

5. Could Georgiev stay in New York?

The next TSN Trade Bait Board will be released on Monday, three weeks before TradeCentre airs. One of the more intriguing names on the most recent board was New York Rangers netminder Alexandar Georgiev at No. 5.

He’s likely to slide down on the board on Monday. While it’s certainly possible Georgiev is dealt ahead of Feb. 24, the Rangers seem to be comfortable finishing out the season with three goalies on the roster. That would push a decision to next season’s tandem to the summer – and raise an eyebrow about Henrik Lundqvist’s status.

Lundqvist, 37, played just two games in the month of January. He has one season remaining at $8.5 million. The Rangers certainly would not push a franchise icon out the door, one who has by all accounts handled this transition well. But Lundqvist is one of the ultimate competitors and if he wants to start elsewhere next season, he could make that be known.

New York would then have its goaltending tandem of the future set in Igor Shesterkin and Georgiev, if Lundqvist decided to move on.

Either way, there will be a good goaltender up for grabs on Broadway, whether it’s now, in the summer, or in the 2021 Expansion Draft. Stay tuned.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli