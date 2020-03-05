KINGSTON, Ont. – Brian Cassidy has been curling’s numbers man for more than three decades.

The retired computer systems analyst, known affectionately by his nickname “Mouse,” is the chief statistician at the Tim Hortons Brier this week in Kingston, and is responsible for the tracking of every single rock thrown at Leon’s Centre.

This is Brier No. 23 for Cassidy and the 91st major curling event he’s worked overall.

“I tell everybody that every event is my last one,” Cassidy told TSN.ca “Curling Canada seems to like what I do and they keep saying, ‘Brian can you do this, or Brian can you do that?’ ”

The Fredericton, N.B., native oversees a team of scorers and statisticians that record shooting percentages and other stats. They’re all volunteers, including Cassidy.

Cassidy said event organizers tend to use people who have curled competitively to work as statisticians since you need to have a good knowledge of the game to give a fair score for a shot.

“You just can’t take a person off the street and make them a scorer,” said Cassidy. “They need to know the game. A lot of skips at this level don’t indicate clearly what is wanted. So that’s when the scorer from their own competitive experience knows what the desired result is.”

Just like a baseball scorer debating between an error or a hit, results may vary slightly from person to person.

Each shot is scored out of four. A perfect four is given when the thrower executes exactly what the skip asks for, three if they almost complete the shot, two if the job gets half done and one is pretty much a miss, but not a complete disaster. A score of zero is a complete miss.

“You ask 10 different people to score a game, you’ll get 10 different results. Although they should be pretty close,” he said.

The 2020 Brier has been filled with unbelievable game-winners from the likes of Matt Dunstone, Jason Gunnlaugson and Kevin Koe. The shooting percentages have been incredible as well with five perfect games thrown by skips.

Cassidy isn’t sure how high this Canadian men’s curling championship ranks in terms of overall percentages, but said the incredible curling he has witnessed in Kingston has a lot to do with the environment and conditions they’re playing with this week.

“The percentage here are very high. The shot-making here has been absolutely incredible. The teams are fabulous, but you have to first of all thank the ice makers and the rocks,” he said. “The rocks and the ice. You can have the greatest organization around an event, but unless you have good rocks and good ice, then forget it. You’re not going to have a good championship.”

Cassidy got involved with the Canadian Curling Association in 1985, bringing his great knowledge of computers to write programs and create software for data entry of statistical reports during major curling events. He took over the role of head statistician in 1987.

Thirty years later, curling has become much harder to track from a statistical point of view given the addition of new rules and shots.

“The game has evolved, so the stats have had to change,” he said.

Cassidy retired from his IT job at the University of New Brunswick in 2005 and then took a two-year job with the Vancouver Olympic organizing committee in 2008 as a curling results manager for the 2010 Winter Games.

For his tireless work and dedication working with curling stats in Canada, Cassidy was inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame as a builder during the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier in St. John’s, Nfld.

“I was blown away by that honour. I was definitely not expecting it and it was much appreciated.

“That was very important to know that my job [was] appreciated and was good enough to stand beside other greats in the sport,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy plans on working fewer events in the future (he still plan on being at the 2020 Canada Cup in his hometown of Fredericton) and to focus more on building a website (along with his son) of all the historical curling data he’s accumulated over the years.

“I tell people that I don’t really care if I see another rock go down the ice,” said Cassidy. “At this point it’s about the people. The friendships I’ve established are terrific, so that what I value the most at this point,” said Cassidy.