From Trebek to Triple Play, Senators perfectly execute franchise-changing night For a franchise that has experienced more than a few cringe-worthy moments over the last handful of years, Tuesday night was one to smile for Sens fans and it felt like the team finally turned the page on a new chapter, Frank Seravalli writes.

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

In the absence of a buzzing Bell Centre roaring for Alexis Lafreniere as the first Quebecois player drafted No. 1 overall since Marc-Andre Fleury in 2004, at least 2020 afforded the NHL’s 31 clubs the chance to show a little personality and put their own stamp on the Draft.

There was the tear-jerking 31st overall pick when San Jose Sharks director of scouting Doug Wilson Jr. signed Ozzy Weisblatt’s name for his deaf mother watching at home.

There was the deft touch of the Winnipeg Jets saluting the greatest No. 10 in franchise history by having Dale Hawerchuk’s widow, Crystal, announce Cole Perfetti as the 10th pick.

There was confetti flying in the living room of a bowtied and coiffed Quinton Byfield when the Los Angeles Kings made him the highest-drafted Black player in NHL history at No. 2.

And then there was the perfect execution by the Ottawa Senators on a franchise-defining night more than two years in the making since trading captain Erik Karlsson.

Sens owner Eugene Melnyk and his girlfriend Shari arranged for University of Ottawa graduate and proud Canadian Alex Trebek to broadcast their No. 3 pick - Jeopardy! style.

“Our category is the NHL,” Trebek said. “Here is the clue: With the 3rd pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Ottawa Senators choose this player.”

“The correct response: Who is Tim Stützle?”

Senators for $1,000, please. Trebek was pure money. Kyle Dubas, the rival Maple Leafs GM, called Trebek’s cameo one of the “all-time highlights” in his years in watching the Draft.

“I thought that was just awesome,” Dubas said. “Certainly one of the most memorable things I’ve seen in that regard.”

For a franchise that has experienced more than a few cringe-worthy moments over the last handful of years, Tuesday night was one to smile for Sens fans. It felt like the Senators finally turned the page on a new chapter. They even unveiled a new-look uniform to complete the rebranding.

Trebek provided the sizzle, but GM Pierre Dorion also brought the steak with the three players he picked in Stützle, defenceman Jake Sanderson at No. 5 overall and forward Ridly Greig at No. 28. It was the Jeopardy! equivalent of nailing the Daily Double - and then some.

“I think it’s one of the biggest nights in this franchise’s history,” Dorion said.

Adding Stützle, Sanderson and Greig are a big reason why the Senators are perhaps only a goaltender away from being in the conversation as Canada’s best equipped team to chase the Stanley Cup.

Let Dorion explain each player individually in his own words.

On Stützle, who tied Leon Draisaitl as the highest-picked German ever: “Offensive upside potential is unlimited.”

He said Sanderson, the son of longtime NHL veteran Geoff Sanderson, is “someone we felt is the best defenceman in the Draft, that can play huge minutes for us as a Cup contending team, someone that we feel can step into the NHL as soon as next year.”

“I think having a left side of [Thomas] Chabot, Sanderson and [Erik] Brannstrom really bodes a lot of success for our organization,” Dorion said.

And then there is Greig, whose father Mark is a Philadelphia scout and was a teammate of Sanderson’s father in Hartford for parts of four NHL seasons, whom Dorion described as “the cherry on top of the sundae for us tonight.”

“Someone who also has good hockey bloodlines, someone who plays a two-way game, high compete, but with very good skills,” Dorion said. “When you have that level of compete, that level of talent, he’s going to be someone who can crack our lineup for years to come.”

The Senators already owned the best Canadian prospect pool, according to TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button, and now they have arguably the best in the NHL.

They check a box at nearly every position - from Drake Batherson and Alex Formenton on the wing, to Josh Norris, Shane Pinto and Logan Brown down the middle, to Lassi Thomson and Jacob Bernard-Docker on the right side of that stacked defence that Dorion just named. That doesn’t include Chabot or Brady Tkachuk.

Now, add in a virtually blank salary cap slate - maybe the NHL’s most precious commodity - plus another four second-round picks on Thursday, and a teeming goaltending market to solidify the position and it might be time to get Trebek back on set.

There are many miles to go, lessons to be learned and a culture to be rebuilt. The building blocks are there, so much so that Trebek’s next clue in the Senators' rebuild category could be: “The Ottawa Senators became a Stanley Cup contender in this season.”

The correct response: “What is sooner than you think?”

