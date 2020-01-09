Welcome to The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast - where TSN's Ray Ferraro and Darren Dreger sit down with many accomplished names from the game discussing a wide range of topics in hockey.

Wayne Gretzky on Connor McDavid's highlight-reel goal against the Maple Leafs:

"If you look a the replay - and I've watched it closely many times - when he got the puck between the red line and the blue line, as you see can see him looking into the middle of the ice, I think he knew before he even got to the blueline, he wanted to take the defenceman to the middle and was going to utilize his speed and go outside.

So, if you look at it closely, it wasn't a spur of the moment decision. I think he had the play in his mind before he even got over the blueline and that's prety special.

Then it was unique because...listen, we have most of the goalies in the NHL catch with their left hand. That goaltender happened to be right, catching with his right hand and he came in on that side. Consequently that side opens up a little bit more for goaltender instinctively. So if a right hand shot comes in on his wing against a left handed glove goaltender, you know that side is normally the side they go to. So it's very rare that a left handed shot gets that opportunity to sort of fake and go back against the grain and obviously he capitalized on that particular moment."

- The Great One answers Darren's question asking if he actually got out of his seat when he saw McDavid's incredible goal. Gretzky adds that watching Connor's amazing feats never gets old.

- Gretzky talks about how special it is to do something unique like McDavid's goal on a big stage like Toronto, Montreal or at New York's Madison Square Garden and how that drives awareness of the game and its players.