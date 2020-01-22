Welcome to The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast - where TSN's Ray Ferraro and Darren Dreger sit down with many accomplished names from the game discussing a wide range of topics in hockey.

From this week's edition (Episode 15):

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella admitting his difficulty in dealing with the media after each game:

"I'm not good at releasing the emotion, the adrenaline and everything you're caught up with in the game...I don't have enough time. If I could do those press conferences the next day, everything would be fine. Obviously you can't, they have a deadline or whatever. I'm not good at it and I don't think I ever will be. I'm trying. Really - I'm trying..."

Tortorella on taking part in the TSN Hockey Quiz as a short-lived panelist back in 2010:

"The thing that pisses me off about The Quiz is there are too many hypothetical questions. And that was my gripe with James (Duthie) - it would be a hypothetical and I'm not interested in hypotheticals. I have enough trouble answering a question that's right there, than worrying about a hypothetical. I had a blast, that was a blast for me. The most fun that I had there (at TSN) was before we went on the show...getting ready and having a slice of pizza with you guys, I really enjoyed the preparation of it. I HATED being on TV."

Also in this week's episode:

PWHPA Consultant and Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford on giving a chance for professional women's hockey:

"A lot of people think it’s that the women want million dollar salaries and that’s the farthest thing from the case. I think the priority here is the infrastructure...what we need is the resources, the infrastructure, the ability to allow the athletes to succeed and also to put the game on a level where it has an opportunity to succeed..." 

- In this week’s edition of 'Throat Punch,'' Ray nominates report candidate Corey Perry, while Darren nominates Mathieu Perreault

- 'Ask Ray & Dregs' answers questions on when we can expect the first female coach behind an NHL bench and the order of 'best pure player' Ray would rank Crosby, McDavid, Pastrnak and MacKinnon...

 

