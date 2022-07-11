Andreas Pereira is joining Fulham.

The Cottagers completed the purchase of the Belgium-born Brazilian midfielder from Manchester United on Monday in a deal believed to be worth £10 million including add-ons.

Pereira, 26, has signed a four-year deal with his new team.

"I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to start the season with Fulham," Pereira said in a statement. "I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong. [Manager] Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in me being here."

Pereira joined the United academy in 2011 from PSV Eindhoven and made his senior debut in the 2014 League Cup.

He would go on to make 45 league appearances for United over his time with the club and was loaned out to Granada, Valencia and Lazio. He spent the past two seasons with Flamengo.

Internationally, Pereira represented Belgium up until the U-17 level when he made the switch to Brazil. He has one senior cap from the Selecao in a 2018 friendly against El Salvador, becoming the first player in over 100 years to play from Brazil after being born outside the country.

Pereira is Fulham's second signing of the season, joining Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting.