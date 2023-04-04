The FA announced an eight-match ban for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for his conduct during the club's 3-1 loss in the FA Cup quarterfinals to Manchester United.

Cottagers manager Marco Silva was also given a two-match touchline ban.

In the 70th minute of the match at Old Trafford with Fulham leading 1-0, a Jadon Sancho effort on goal was blocked at the goal line by Willian. As United players appealed to referee Chris Kavanagh for handball, the VAR officials called down to the referee to go to the pitchside monitor for a review. Replays showed that the ball was kept out of the net by Willian's hand. Kavanagh gave Willian a straight red for denying a goal-scoring opportunity and awarded a penalty to United. The decision incensed Mitrovic, who angrily confronted Kavanagh and shoved him in the shoulder to also earn a red card.

Mitrovic also received a £75,000 fine.

Silva was also sent off after angrily remonstrating with the linesman.

On top of his suspension, Silva was fined £40,000.

The FA announced last month it was seeking a significant ban for the 28-year-old Serbia international.

Mitrovic sat out the Cottagers' 2-1 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday, so he will now be unavailable for seven matches against West Ham, Everton, Leeds, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City.

He is eligible to return for a May 13 contest with Southampton.