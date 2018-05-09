These rankings are put together based on information gathered from various prospect sources, conversations with evaluators inside and outside the Jays organization, as well as personal opinion.

I am not a scout, so any notes gathered on pitcher mechanics or notable swing changes throughout the season are coming from an outside source.

While the first list on April 4 outlined who the top 20 prospects in the organization are, the purpose of this weekly ranking from this point forward is to highlight how players have done over the past seven days (from Tuesday through the following Monday) and shuffle them up accordingly.

If you see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the seventh name on the list one week, it doesn’t mean he’s suddenly the seventh-best prospect in the system. It just means six other prospects from this top 20 performed better over a seven-day period.

We hope you enjoy this weekly snapshot that will run each Wednesday through the end of August when minor league seasons come to a close.

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 19 (3/16/1999)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 200

Top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (3), MLB Pipeline (3), Keith Law ESPN (2), Baseball Prospectus (4), FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .398/.453/.673 with 5 HR, 35 RBI, 0 SB in 118 plate appearances at Double-A

Past week: .474/.500/.1.053 with 3 HR, 10 RBI, 0 SB in 22 plate appearances at Double-A

Vladdy Jr. sits atop this list for the third time in five weeks after being named the Eastern League’s player of the week for the second time already this season. There’s been obvious growth in all areas of Guerrero’s game this season, but the power gains have been on display recently. From hitting balls off hotels and going viral on what seems like a nightly basis to collecting 16 extra-base hits recently, the bat is beyond special. Last year, he popped 13 home runs in 119 games. He’s already got five in 26 games this season.

2. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 22 (08/30/1995)

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 220

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 5-0, 1.83 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 34.1 IP, 20 H, 12 BB, 39 K at Double-A

Past week: 1-0, 11 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 18 K at Double-A

Reid-Foley continued his resurgent 2018 season, piling up a boatload of swings and misses in a pair of starts last week. After striking out 10 Reading Fightin’ Phils (Philadelphia) over six innings on May 2, the right-hander followed it up with eight whiffs over five innings against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston) on Monday. Reid-Foley has held opposing hitters to a measly .164 average, and he’s keeping the ball in the yard this season.

3. INF Cavan Biggio

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 23 (04/11/1995)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 203

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .310/.434/.690 with 7 HR, 20 RBI, 4 SB in 106 plate appearances at Double-A

Past week: .389/.560/.944 with 3 HR, 4 RBI, 1 SB in 25 plate appearances at Double-A

While all of the attention is on Guerrero’s start and potential future, Biggio, who’s four years older than Vlad, is off to a similarly scorching start and maybe we should be asking how he fits at a higher level. The next guy on this list is in the same conversation. There is talk that Guerrero, Bichette and Biggio are a package deal when it comes to promotions, and we may find out how true that is in the coming weeks. It’s always a good reminder that Northeast Delta Dental Stadium is friendly to left-handed power (ask Rowdy Tellez), but Biggio’s swing adjustments can’t be ignored.

4. SS Bo Bichette

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 20 (03/05/1998)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 200

Top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (8), MLB Pipeline (13), Keith Law ESPN (17), Baseball Prospectus (19), FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .302/.393/.453 with 0 HR, 11 RBI, 9 SB in 122 plate appearances at Double-A

Past week: .353/.522/.588 with 0 HR, 3 RBI, 1 SB in 23 plate appearances at Double-A

Bichette isn’t lighting the world on fire like his top prospect counterpart, but there’s been absolutely nothing wrong with his Double-A debut as a 20-year-old in a league with an average age of close to 24. There’s a little less power and more swing-and-miss this year, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Bichette add some more pop as the season progresses. The raw power indicates the game power will come.

5. LHP Ryan Borucki

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 24 (03/31/1994)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 175

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: 2-3, 4.39 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 26.2 IP, 29 H, 10 BB, 23 K at Triple-A

Past week: 1-1, 12 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 5 BB, 10 K at Triple-A

Borucki might be third in the Triple-A pecking order behind Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio when it comes to a potential spot start in the majors, but the young lefty showed Sunday that he could be an interesting option at some point this season. Facing the Syracuse Chiefs (Washington), Borucki went seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while walking two and striking out five. It was by far his best start of the year.

6. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 22 (08/01/1995)

Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 225

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 36.1 IP, 34 H, 9 BB, 24 K at High-A

Past week: 0-1, 6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K at High-A

Promoted to Double-A on Tuesday, Zeuch did not get a warm welcome, allowing nine hits and four earned runs over four innings against the Sea Dogs. Zeuch is rarely going to be dominant, but his bread-and-butter sinker can make for some long days for the opposition when it’s on. Alongside Reid-Foley and Markham, Ont., product Jordan Romano, who’s enjoying a solid start, Zeuch only adds to the intrigue in New Hampshire.

7. C Danny Jansen

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (04/15/1995)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 225

Top 100 prospect rankings: FanGraphs (71)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .303/.413/.485 with 2 HR, 12 RBI, 2 SB in 81 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .300/.400/.450 with 0 HR, 5 RBI, 1 SB in 25 plate appearances at Triple-A

He’s got power, plate discipline, consistency and a growing defensive reputation. Jansen has continued to show he’s a well-rounded catching prospect, and now he’s just biding his time, waiting for an opportunity. This guy doesn’t get enough attention in prospect circles, evidenced by only one of the major prospect publications feeling strong enough about him to put him in their top 100 this winter.

8. 2B/SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Current affiliate: Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 24 (10/19/1993)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 185

Projected MLB ETA: Made MLB debut April 20, 2018

Season stats: .347/.382/.510 with 1 HR, 11 RBI, 1 SB in 55 plate appearances at Double-A; .236/.263/.364 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 SB in 57 MLB plate appearances

Past week: .200/.231/.360 with 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 SB in 26 MLB plate appearances

The numbers don’t jump off the page, but Gurriel has impressed his manager, John Gibbons, with his professional at-bats and general comfort level at the major-league level since being called up last month. Now, with Aledmys Diaz sidelined for at least a couple weeks, Gurriel has an extended chance to show he can handle shortstop and continue to adjust to MLB pitching.

9. OF Anthony Alford

Current affiliate: Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 23 (07/20/1994)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 215

Top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (60), MLB Pipeline (47), Keith Law ESPN (44), Baseball Prospectus (58), FanGraphs (36)

Projected MLB ETA: Made MLB debut May 19, 2017

Season stats: .154/.214/.179 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB in 42 plate appearances at Triple-A; .250/.250/.250 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 1 SB in 4 MLB plate appearances

Past week: .063/.063/.063 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 2 SB in 16 plate appearances split between Triple-A/MLB

Injuries to Randal Grichuk, Steve Pearce and then Curtis Granderson resulted in Alford being called up after just arriving in Triple-A off a rehab stint. Over 10 games in Buffalo this season, Alford was still finding his way and had struck out 38.1 per cent of the time.

10. SS Richard Urena

Current affiliate: Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 22 (02/26/1996)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 185

Projected MLB ETA: Made MLB debut Sept. 1, 2017

Season stats: .125/.125/.125 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB in 8 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .125/.125/.125 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB in 8 plate appearances at Triple-A

Another case of the Jays needing to dip into their Triple-A depth way before they wanted to due to injuries, Urena arrived in Toronto on Tuesday and will serve as a backup middle infielder for the time being. Like Alford, he was just coming off an extended rehab stint, so there’s going to be rust and it’s far from ideal. Urena slashed .206/.270/.309 and struck out 37.3 per cent of the time in his September cameo last year.

11. RHP Nate Pearson

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 21 (08/20/1996)

Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 245

Top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (91), Keith Law ESPN (100), FanGraphs (76)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: 0-1, 10.80 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 1.2 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 1 K at High-A

Past week: 0-1, 1.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K at High-A

The excitement of Pearson finally making his season debut after dealing with a strained oblique quickly turned to worry when the big right-hander was struck on the throwing arm by a line drive off the bat of Bradenton Pirates outfielder Tyler Gaffney on Monday. Pearson suffered a non-displaced fracture of the ulna (forearm) and he’ll be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks. Unfortunately, the 2018 season isn’t going to be the type of fast-tracking year a lot of evaluators expected.

12. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (03/16/1995)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 220

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .250/.341/.292 with 0 HR, 3 RBI, 2 SB in 82 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .292/.393/.333 with 0 HR, 1 RBI, 1 SB in 28 plate appearances at Triple-A

After hitting 23 home runs and slugging .530 at Double-A in 2016, Tellez has now spent the past two seasons — and close to 600 plate appearances — slugging south of .350. Saying that’s not good for a first baseman is a giant understatement. On the bright side, he’s slapped his way to a .333 batting average over his past 12 games.

13. 2B Samad Taylor

Current affiliate: Low-A Lansing

Age: 19 (07/11/1998)

Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 160

Projected MLB ETA: 2022

Season stats: .214/.306/.347 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 11 SB in 112 plate appearances at Low-A

Past week: .207/.207/.414 with 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 SB in 29 plate appearances at Low-A

Just 19 years old, Taylor has 11 stolen bases in 12 attempts this season, but he hasn’t been getting on base enough lately to fully take advantage of those wheels. After drawing 12 walks in his first 15 games, Taylor hasn’t taken one free pass in his last 11 games.

14. C/1B Max Pentecost

Current affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

Age: 25 (03/10/1993)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 191

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .222/.250/.381 with 2 HR, 10 RBI, 0 SB in 68 plate appearances at Double-A

Past week: .250/.231/.333 with 0 HR, 3 RBI, 0 SB in 13 plate appearances at Double-A

Pentecost has been sharing time behind the plate with 28-year-old Patrick Cantwell, whose slashing .341/.453/.455 to start the season. The catching depth chart is a logjam until something gives at the major-league level, but the Jays are simply happy he’s holding up physically through 12 starts as a backstop.

15. SS Logan Warmoth

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 22 (09/06/1995)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 190

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .240/.319/.337 with 1 HR, 9 RBI, 1 SB in 116 plate appearances at High-A

Past week: .241/.290/.345 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 0 SB in 31 plate appearances at High-A

Since being selected 22nd overall last June, Warmoth has done little to change the scouting report that pegged him as a well-rounded and versatile middle infielder who may or may not hit enough to have any sort of real impact. Most of the slow starts organizationally have come in Dunedin, so it’s not surprising to see that affiliate struggling with an 11-20 record.

16. C Riley Adams

Current affiliate: High-A Dunedin

Age: 21 (06/26/1996)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 225

Projected MLB ETA: 2021

Season stats: .207/.271/.299 with 1 HR, 9 RBI, 0 SB in 96 plate appearances at High-A

Past week: .250/.385/.300 with 0 HR, 3 RBI, 0 SB in 26 plate appearances at High-A

Another slow starter in High-A, Adams is showing some signs of life, producing five hits and taking four walks over a six-game span, which is considered progress.

17. C Reese McGuire

Current affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

Age: 23 (03/02/1995)

Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 215

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .161/.200/.226 with 1 HR, 5 RBI, 0 SB in 66 plate appearances at Triple-A

Past week: .056/.105/.056 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB in 19 plate appearances at Triple-A

Even though they’re splitting time for the most part, McGuire is essentially caddying for catcher-of-the-future Danny Jansen, and he hasn’t been able to carry over last year’s small-sample-size offensive success that he had at Double-A.

18. OF/1B Ryan Noda

Current affiliate: Low-A Lansing

Age: 22 (03/30/1996)

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 217

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .184/.427/.276 with 0 HR, 10 RBI, 7 SB in 110 plate appearances at Low-A

Past week: .000/.200/.000 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB in 20 plate appearances at Low-A

An 0-fer week has Noda’s batting average under the Mendoza Line, as he did not register a hit in 20 trips to the plate. The walks dried up, as well, but even that hasn’t been able to sink Noda’s on-base percentage under .400.

19. RHP Eric Pardinho

Current affiliate: Extended spring training

Age: 17 (01/05/2001)

Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 155

Projected MLB ETA: 2024

Season stats: N/A

Past week: N/A

Pardinho will marinate in extended spring training as a 17-year-old until further notice. The right-hander already sits at No. 7 on MLB Pipeline’s list of top 30 Blue Jays prospects.

20. LHP Thomas Pannone

Current affiliate: Suspended

Age: 24 (04/28/1994)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 195

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: N/A

Past week: N/A

Handed an 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball in March for testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), Pannone isn’t eligible to return until June 30. Pannone is currently working out at the team’s Dunedin complex and they’re trying to maximize the downtime in this unfortunate situation.