Campbell to start in Game 4; Foligno still out

The Toronto Maple Leafs' crease still belongs to Jack Campbell.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that the goaltender who started the first three games of the series against the Montreal Canadiens will once again get the call in Game 4 on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre as the Leafs look to take a 3-1 series lead.

Sheldon Keefe confirms Jack Campbell will start in net for #Leafs tonight — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 25, 2021

There had been some speculation that Keefe could turn to Frederik Andersen on the second night of a back-to-back.

Through the first three games, the 29-year-old Campbell is 2-1 with a goals against average of 1.35 and a .951 save percentage, limiting the Habs to just four goals.

Keefe also confirmed that forward Nick Foligno will be out of the lineup for a second straight night with a lower-body injury

Sheldon Keefe said Nick Foligno will not play tonight — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 25, 2021

While the 33-year-old Foligno missed Monday's practice, Keefe was adamant that the forward acquired at the deadline from the Columbus Blue Jackets would suit up in Game 3. He took the warm-up on Monday night, but did not play with Riley Nash inserted into the lineup in his absence.

Foligno had an assist in the first two games of the series.

Adam Brooks & Travis Dermott are IN tonight, per Sheldon Keefe



Unclear who will come out of the lineup ... coach says wait to warm-up @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 25, 2021

While Keefe did not give his full lineup, he did announce that forward Adam Brooks and defenceman Travis Dermott will see their first action of the series in Game 4.

For the 25-year-old Brooks, Tuesday night's game will be the first playoff contest of his career.

In 11 regular season games in 2021, Brooks had four goals and an assist.