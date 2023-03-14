Scott Henderson's season is over.

A G League official tells ESPN's Jonathan Givony the Ignite have shut down the projected No. 2 pick in this June's NBA Draft for the rest of the season.

Givony notes the Ignite are unlikely to make the playoffs and the 19-year-old Marietta, GA native has shown enough this season.

Henderson has dealt with ankle and nasal injuries, as well as a concussion this season.

Henderson appeared in 19 games this season, averaging 16.5 points on .429 shooting, 6.5 assists and 5.4 boards over 30.7 minutes a night.

French big man Victor Wembanyama is widely expected to be taken with the No. 1 pick.